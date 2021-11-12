As pressure mounts on Belarus over migrants, a flight ban is imposed.

As pressure increases on Minsk to end a migrant problem on its border with EU member Poland, Turkey banned citizens from numerous Middle Eastern nations from travelling to Belarus on Friday.

Because of “the problem of irregular border crossings between the European Union and Belarus,” the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority announced citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen would not be allowed on flights from Turkey to Belarus.

Citizens of these nations will be unable to purchase tickets or board flights to Belarus until further notice, according to the statement.

Belavia, Belarus’s state airline, said it was following the directive.

It was the first step in preventing migrants from entering Belarus, which has been accused of bringing them in to send across the border into Poland as a form of retaliation for Western sanctions.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Kurds, have been stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border for days in near-freezing temperatures, with aid organizations warning of a humanitarian disaster.

Poland has declared a state of emergency in the area and deployed thousands of troops around the border to prevent the migrants from crossing.

Following reports this week of new aircraft delivering refugees to Minsk from Turkey and the Middle East, Western governments have demanded that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his main partner Russia take steps to resolve the problem.

The US and European delegations condemned “the orchestrated instrumentalisation of human people whose lives and well-being have been put in jeopardy for political objectives by Belarus” at an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on Thursday.

They accused Minsk of attempting to destabilize EU member states in order to draw attention away from “its own rising human rights crimes.”

Minsk and Moscow have accused EU countries of failing to meet international standards by barring migrants seeking asylum after Western military “adventures” in the Middle East, according to Minsk and Moscow.

Russia has denied involvement, and President Vladimir Putin reminded Europe on Thursday that if the issue is to be resolved, it must “reestablish connections” with Minsk.

Instead, the EU is exploring further penalties against Lukashenko, who is already isolated and under sanctions following a disputed presidential election last year.

Belarus’s president, who has ruled his ex-Soviet country for nearly three decades, remained stubborn, saying on Thursday that any further sanctions will be met with retaliation.

He warned that Minsk may cut off Russian natural gas transit through Belarus to Europe, which is reliant on it.