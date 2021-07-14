As Powell maintains his dovish stance, stocks tread water and the dollar falls.

Following statistics suggesting increasing inflation, European and US markets remained flat Wednesday, while the dollar fell as the Federal Reserve’s chairman maintained a dovish position on monetary policy.

The producer price index increased by 7.3 percent in the year ending in June, the highest annual increase since the Labor Department began measuring it more than a decade ago.

The report comes on the heels of Tuesday’s consumer pricing data, which also showed a significant increase, causing Fed Chair Jerome Powell to remark that inflation was higher than the Fed had anticipated and would stay “elevated” in the coming months.

Powell, on the other hand, stuck to his guns on policy, promising to keep providing stimulus until the recovery is complete.

Powell noted in his semi-annual speech to Congress that the US economy still has a “far way to go” to recover to full employment following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Until the recovery is complete,” he stated, the Fed will “ensure that monetary policy continues to give substantial support to the economy.”

The dollar, which had risen in expectation of Powell announcing a timetable for tapering stimulus, has now fallen.

Meanwhile, the annual consumer price index rate in the United Kingdom rose to 2.5 percent in June, the highest level since August 2018, according to statistics released on Wednesday.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson stated, “Inflation is getting hotter and hotter.”

“The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will hope that the high readings are the result of a July heatwave caused by areas of the economy that were basically shut down last year.”

Investors are concerned about global inflation, fearing that pent-up demand and skyrocketing prices may push authorities to hike interest rates sooner than expected, delaying the post-Covid recovery.

The counter-argument is that recent price hikes are “peak inflation,” and that it will shortly subside.

The stock market in London declined by 0.5 percent. With many French traders away for the Bastille Day holiday, stock indices in Frankfurt and Paris remained steady.

After US data showed weaker gasoline demand, Asian markets sank early in the day, and oil prices dipped.

DOW UP 0.1 PERCENT AT 34,933.23 IN NEW YORK (close)

S&P 500: 0.1 percent up at 4,374.30 in New York (close)

Nasdaq: DOWN 0.2 percent at 14,644.95 in New York (close)

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,091.19 in London (close)

FLAT at 15,788.98 on the Frankfurt DAX 30. (close)

FLAT is at 6,558.38 on the CAC 40 in Paris (close)

At 4,099.50, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.1 percent (close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 28,608.49. (close)

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) is a stock market index that measures the performance of Hong Kong’s Brief News from Washington Newsday.