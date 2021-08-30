As Powell allays taper fears, Asian markets follow Wall Street’s lead.

Following a record-breaking close on Wall Street, Asian markets mainly rose Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would be careful in dialing down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was not in a hurry to raise interest rates.

Powell said the world’s biggest economy was well on its way to recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced collapse, with millions of jobs restored and growth at its highest in decades, in a widely watched address on Friday.

The Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program — as well as massive government expenditure worth trillions of dollars – gave essential support and fueled a year-long share market surge.

However, traders have been discussing for months when the crutch will be removed in order to keep inflation under control and the economy from overheating.

In an address to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Powell assuaged fears about the bank’s strategy, saying that “it may be appropriate to begin slowing the pace of asset purchases this year.”

However, he noted that this would not be a precursor to a rise in borrowing costs shortly after, instead taking into account the Delta variant’s impact on the recovery.

“As expected, Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole address did not provide a firm response to the… tapering decision,” according to Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

“However, his dovish overtones on inflation and emphasis on decoupling the rate rise decision from… tapering resulted in a risk positive market reaction.”

He went on to say that Friday’s release of August jobs data will be crucial, with a good showing raising the probability of a September start to tapering.

“However, we believe that the (policy meeting) in October will have a greater sense of the situation of the labor market, given the expiration of unemployment benefits in September, the return of students to school, and the impact of Delta infections on the labor market.”

“Depending on August economic data, the Fed could announce a taper as soon as its next meeting in September,” said Eli Lee of Bank of Singapore. “However, our base case scenario is that the Fed will prime the markets again on tapering in September and announce in November that it will begin reducing its asset purchases in December.”

All three major Wall Street indices climbed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting fresh highs.

