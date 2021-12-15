As police raid anti-vaxxers, Germany vows to ‘Defend Itself.’

Germany promised to “defend itself” against radicalized anti-vaccination organizations on Wednesday, following police raids in reaction to murder threats against a key politician who supports decisive pandemic-fighting measures.

After an anti-vaccine group targeted the region’s state premier, who has loudly supported national measures against the unvaccinated in one of the country’s lowest inoculation rates, police and special forces mounted an operation in Saxony.

Germany would “not allow a tiny minority of unfettered extremists to try to impose their will on the entire population,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who took office last week.

Following threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer, security forces initiated the operation in the eastern city of Dresden.

“Statements from certain members of the group indicated that they may have genuine weapons and crossbows,” police stated, without specifying whether any arrests had been made.

The measures in place should be opposed “if necessary with firearms,” according to audio messages directed at lawmakers, including Kretschmer.

Police subsequently claimed on Twitter that they suspected “the planning of a violent crime that poses a threat to the state.”

Last week, journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram discussion and reported on the death threats, prompting the investigation.

According to authorities, the contents of messages sent by a hundred members of the chat group were “connected by their antagonism to vaccines, the state, and present health practices.”

Scholz promised a zero-tolerance strategy against such extremist organisations in his maiden speech to parliament as chancellor.

He stated that Germany will “take all of the instruments available under its democratic system of law to protect itself against this small minority of the vile who are targeting the rest of us.”

In Germany, a substantial, partly radicalized movement against health restrictions implemented during the Covid-19 outbreak has formed.

It is especially prominent in Saxony, a former communist East German state that is one of the most impacted by the resurgent coronavirus and has a lower vaccination rate than the national average.

Protesters with torches and whistles gathered outside the house of the Saxony state minister of health in early December, a rally denounced by politicians.

The national government chose to tighten restrictions on unvaccinated people in the middle of a powerful fourth wave of the virus, barring them from public places, restaurants, and non-essential commerce.

Scholz claims that parliament could vote on mandatory vaccination in the coming weeks, including the requirement to receive the vaccine. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.