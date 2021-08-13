As Pandemic Fears Take Emotional Toll, Consumer Confidence Drops To Record Lows.

As coronavirus infections spread across the country, consumer confidence fell sharply in August, marking the greatest dip since the economy shut down in April 2020.

Consumer confidence fell 13.5 percent from July to August, falling 11 points to 70.2, according to the University of Michigan Sentiment Index. Year-over-year sentiment fell 5.3 percent, with declines seen across all income, age, and educational groupings in all areas of the United States.

August’s low is a significant drop in consumer confidence, falling just short of the 71.8 recorded in April 2020, when the US shut down non-essential businesses to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sentiment Index has only witnessed larger losses than those seen in six other monthly surveys in August over the past half-century, according to the university. All were caused by unexpected negative economic shocks, such as the government shutdown in April 2020, which reduced consumer confidence by 19.4 percent, and the Great Recession in 2008, which reduced consumer confidence by 18.1 percent.

Consumers, on the other hand, pointed to predicted losses across the economy, from personal finances to inflation and unemployment, in this research.

According to Richard Curtin, Chief Economist at the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, the pandemic’s comeback caused by the Delta variant is undoubtedly being “received with a blend of reason and passion.”

“Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy’s performance will deteriorate over the next several months,” he said, “but the enormous rise in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, primarily from failed hopes that the pandemic would be ended soon.”

“In the months ahead, customers are expected to express more realistic expectations, and with control of the Delta variation, they will tilt toward outright optimism. The consumer response to Delta’s moderately increased precautionary measures demonstrates the difficulties of developing appropriate policy responses,” Curtin continued.