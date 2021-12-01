As Omicron’s fears grow, the EU chief considers mandating Covid jabs.

As the fast-spreading Omicron variant clouded forecasts and raised fears of another tough winter, Europe’s top official said Wednesday that it was time to “think about mandatory vaccination.”

Japan stopped new airline bookings into the country, despite a WHO warning against blanket travel bans, while the OECD warned that Omicron risks economic recovery and cut the GDP prediction for 2021.

In a desperate attempt to prevent hospitalizations, European governments have already reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews, or lockdowns, leaving companies fearful of another bleak Christmas.

Although only individual member states can impose vaccine mandates, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “understandable and appropriate” to consider ways to “promote and potentially think about mandatory vaccination” in the bloc.

Austria has already announced that Covid-19 vaccinations will be mandatory in February, Germany is considering doing the same, and Greece said on Tuesday that vaccines will be required for those over the age of 60.

While it may take weeks to determine how contagious Omicron is and how resistant it is to current vaccines, several governments have raced to speed up existing programs, considering them as the best line of defense.

Every adult in Italy is now eligible for a Covid booster shot, which was previously only available to individuals over the age of 40. Britain and Norway, both non-EU members, had pledged booster doses to all adults by the end of January and Easter, respectively.

Omicron instances have been found in more than a dozen nations and territories, including Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Canada, Israel, Italy, Nigeria, and Portugal. Hundreds of countries have enacted travel restrictions, the majority of them are aimed at countries in southern Africa.

The OECD, a global economic organization, warned that Omicron might jeopardize the global recovery and decreased growth forecasts for 2021 from 5.7 percent to 5.6 percent.

The recovery has “lost momentum and is becoming increasingly lopsided,” according to the Paris-based organization, and will remain “precarious” until vaccines are distributed globally.

On Wednesday, Japanese authorities announced that they had discovered a second case of the new strain, this time in a person arriving from Peru, after previously tightening their border controls.

Other Asian governments have tightened restrictions as well, with Indonesia including Hong Kong and Malaysia including Malawi on their travel ban lists.

“A lot of my neighbors and friends died from Covid-19,” claimed Jan Pieter Tobing, a Jakarta resident. “Coronavirus is the genuine article. As a result, the appearance of Omicron is horrifying. It’s terrifying, to be honest.” France defied the trend by stating that flights from southern Africa will be allowed to land on its soil. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.