As Omicron Strikes Holiday Travel, Over 4,500 Flights Have Been Cancelled By Christmas Day.

According to tracking website Flightaware, over 4,500 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world by Saturday as the highly infectious Omicron variety interrupted holiday travel.

However, one route was pleasantly unaffected: air defense experts told US President Joe Biden that Santa was on track to deliver gifts to children all around the world.

At least 2,000 flights were canceled globally on Christmas Day, according to Flightaware.com, with more than 1,500 delays as of 0720 GMT, including about 700 aircraft originating from or bound to US airports.

There were over 2,400 cancellations and nearly 11,000 delays on Friday. Over 600 cancellations were also recorded for Sunday, according to the site.

After being exposed to Covid, pilots, flight attendants, and other crew members have called in ill or had to quarantine, prompting Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, and a number of other airlines to cancel flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

According to Flightaware, United cancelled about 200 flights on Friday and Saturday, accounting for 10% of all booked flights.

United said in a statement on Friday that “the nationwide rise of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the employees who run our operation.”

“As a result, we’ve had to cancel certain flights and are informing impacted customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” the airline said, adding that it was working to rebook passengers.

Delta, meanwhile, said it had “exhausted all alternatives and resources, including rerouting and aircraft and crew substitutions to cover planned operations,” canceling at least 260 flights on Saturday and roughly 170 on Friday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers’ holiday travel plans,” the business added.

Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after staff claimed they had been exposed to Covid-19 and had to confine themselves.

After last year’s Christmas was significantly shortened, many Americans were eager to reunite with their relatives during the holidays, and the cancellations added to the epidemic frustration.

Chinese carriers were responsible for the most cancellations, with China Eastern canceling roughly 480 flights, or nearly 20% of its scheduled departures, and Air China canceling 15% of its entire scheduled departures at around 0720 GMT Saturday.

More than 109 million Americans were expected to travel by aircraft, train, or automobile between December 23 and January 2, according to estimates from the American Automobile Association, a 34 percent increase over previous year.

