As Omicron Strikes Christmas Weekend Travel, 6,300 flights are canceled.

Over 6,000 flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed throughout the world over the long Christmas weekend, according to a tracking website, as the highly infectious Omicron form caused holiday misery for millions.

Severe weather in the United States’ west is expected to wreak havoc on highways and other routes there, though it could bring a white Christmas weekend to northwest cities Seattle and Portland.

According to Flightaware.com, approximately 2,800 flights were canceled around the world on Saturday, with over 8,000 delays as of 0130 GMT, including more than 970 aircraft originating from or bound to US airports.

There were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays on Friday, and cancellations on Sunday have already surpassed 1,100.

After being exposed to the virus, pilots, flight attendants, and other staff have been calling in sick or having to quarantine.