As Omicron Spreads, Stock Markets are Mixed.

On Monday, world markets varied in light holiday activity as fears about the growing Omicron coronavirus variety lingered.

The highly mutated strain has fueled a large spike in cases around the world, with countries resuming lockdowns, thousands of flights being canceled, and cruise ships docking with Covid-infected passengers.

In lunchtime trade, Frankfurt was up 0.1 percent and Paris was flat, but Asian markets finished lower. For the holidays, London and Hong Kong were closed.

“Omicron cases are on the rise in the United States and Europe, and while markets have priced in a less virulent strain, the disruption to goods and services caused by isolating workers, particularly air travel, appears to be the main fallout so far,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at foreign exchange firm OANDA.

“With the global recovery story for 2022 still on pace,” Halley added, “it is only likely to cause short-term concerns.”

Markets swayed in relatively sluggish action on Friday before the Christmas break.

Following a slew of generally positive US economic statistics, the S&P 500 finished the last session before the long holiday weekend at a new high.

According to a research issued on Sunday, US shoppers were in the mood to spend throughout the holiday season, with retail sales up 8.5 percent from the previous year.

According to the Mastercard SpendingPulse survey, online sales increased by 11% and in-store sales increased by 8.1 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve.

Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Incorporated, remarked, “Consumers splurged throughout the season.”

DAX is up 0.1 percent at 15,775.85 points in Frankfurt.

The CAC 40 index in Paris is unchanged at 7,089.34.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points in London (Friday close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 28,676.46. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.1 percent to 23,223.76. (Friday close)

Shanghai Composite: 3.615.97, down 0.06 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.5 percent to 35,950.56. (Thursday close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1317, down from $1.1319; pound/dollar: $1.3401, up from $1.3400.

Euro/pound: 84.45 pence, down from 84.47 pence.

At $72.88 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 1.2 percent.

Brent crude from the North Sea is FLAT at $76.17 a barrel.