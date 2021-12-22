As Omicron Rises, France Jabs Children and a Chinese City Locks Down.

On Wednesday, France began immunizing children over the age of five, while China placed a city under strict lockdown as governments scrambled to limit new viral outbreaks caused by the Omicron variety.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged five and older, while the World Health Organization has emphasized that having booster injections does not imply ignoring safety precautions during end-of-year celebrations.

Over the holidays, the fear of the highly mutated Omicron form looms large, prompting governments to impose more restrictions and urge populations to get vaccinated.

According to the most recent statistics, Omicron does not cause more severe sickness than prior varieties, such as Delta, but scientists warn that growing infection numbers could lead to more deaths if health services are overwhelmed.

France began offering vaccinations to children aged five to eleven years old on Wednesday, warning that daily infection rates could reach 100,000 by the end of the year, up from a weekly average of 54,000 cases.

“One thing is certain. Omicron is highly contagious; it will spread over the world, leaving no country unaffected “Vaccines have an effect on the variation, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

The UK is also seeing an alarming increase in new cases, and Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged five to eleven was licensed on Wednesday.

With the announcement that it would buy millions of Covid pills and decrease the isolation period for infected people from 10 to seven days with negative testing, the country set a new daily new cases record of 106,122.

The government has agreed to buy 4.25 million courses of Pfizer’s ritonavir and Merck/molnupiravir MSD’s antiviral medicines, raising hopes for a simple at-home therapy.

A day after stating that bars must close at 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve to combat record Covid infection levels, Finland announced plans to expand its vaccination program to children aged five to twelve.

In China, meanwhile, authorities imposed a strict lockdown on more than 13 million people in the northern city of Xi’an after only 52 new illnesses were reported.

Residents must stay at home starting at midnight on Thursday, except to buy supplies every two days or in an emergency. Health officials are closely monitoring travel to and from Xi’an, and non-essential enterprises will close.

The measure coincides with China’s strict zero-Covid policy ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, and is reminiscent of the world’s first pandemic lockdown in Wuhan in January 2020.

The all-too-familiar restrictions posed a danger to celebrations all around. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.