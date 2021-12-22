As Omicron Rises, a US Health Regulator Approves Pfizer’s Covid Pill.

As a rise of infections caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant jeopardized holiday plans and Americans struggled to locate testing, the US approved Pfizer’s anti-Covid tablet for high-risk people aged 12 and up on Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded Paxlovid an emergency use permission after it was shown in a clinical trial to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and fatalities among at-risk persons by 88 percent.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that “today’s action is a monument to the force of science and the outcome of American creativity and talent,” offering to activate a legislation to help Pfizer ramp up manufacturing fast.

According to White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients, the US has spent $5.3 billion to procure 10 million courses of the medication, with the first 265,000 to be delivered in January 2022 and the rest by late summer.

The FDA noted that the medication should be used in addition to, not in place of, immunizations, which are still the most effective way to combat the coronavirus.

However, tablets sold at pharmacies should be far more accessible than synthetic antibody treatments, which need drip infusions at hospitals or specialist institutes.

Last Monday, the European Union’s medicines regulator allowed member states to deploy Pfizer’s Covid therapy as an emergency measure to stop an Omicron-fueled wave before it received formal approval.

The approval comes as cases continue to rise across the United States, fueled by Omicron, the most infectious form seen so far, and testing remains a struggle, with long lineups like those observed in the early stages of the epidemic in US cities.

Customers can only buy a certain number of home tests from companies like Amazon, Walgreens, and CVS. The Biden administration has pledged to ship half a billion tests beginning next month, but experts say that figure is too little, too late.

According to the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures, almost 150,000 Americans get infected each day, 7,800 are hospitalized, and 1,200 die.

According to CDC director Rochelle Walensky, the highly mutated variety accounts for 90 percent of all infections in some US locations.

It can bypass earlier immunity better, and health officials are advising the people to get boosted with mRNA vaccines to restore a higher level of protection.

Unlike vaccines, the Covid tablet does not target the coronavirus's ever-evolving spike protein.