As Omicron rattles markets, oil producers are rethinking their output.

As the Omicron coronavirus type shocks the markets, major oil producers gather Thursday to decide on output levels for January. A freeze is probable.

So far, the OPEC+ coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has rejected US-led demands to dramatically increase supply in order to contain rising energy prices.

As a result of the variant’s appearance, countries have imposed new travel restrictions and are considering other actions that might depress demand and impact oil prices.

Following technical negotiations, the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ten allies will convene by video conference.

Analysts believe that the alliance will opt to halt incrementally boosting output by 400,000 barrels per day every month, as planned and done since May.

“The arrival of the Omicron variation and the subsequent sell-off clearly enhances the probability that OPEC+ would elect to suspend the planned 400 kb/d monthly production rise when they meet on Thursday,” said RBC Capital Markets managing director Helima Croft.

“It would be nearly hard for the market to absorb this more oil, especially as it will be swamped in the first quarter,” Carsten Fritsch, a commodities analyst at Commerzbank, said.

The OPEC+ summit comes a week after the US, China, India, and Japan, to a lesser extent, opted to draw into their strategic reserves to assist bring down crude prices, following a price spike that has hampered economic recovery.

However, the discovery of the new strain last week led oil prices to plummet by more than 10%, the first time this has happened since the big declines in April 2020, when the epidemic began to spread.

Prices for the two benchmark contracts, WTI and Brent, were up more than 2% on Thursday morning, reaching $67 and $70 per barrel, respectively.

At their own meeting on Wednesday, OPEC ministers remained ambiguous, despite their desire to maintain current price levels.

“It is vital that we remain cautious in our approach and ready to react to market conditions during this unpredictable period,” Angola’s Oil Minister Diamantino Azevedo stated.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo “highlighted… that steady progress has been made on the global economic recovery,” but also “underscored the need to remain vigilant to the prevailing uncertainties and shifting conditions, including those related to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron,” according to a statement released by the organization.

The has been contacted by Washington. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.