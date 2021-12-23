As Omicron rages, Ecuador imposes jabs and Italy imposes masks outside.

In an effort to reduce coronavirus illnesses caused by the Omicron type, Italy restored required masks outside and Ecuador made immunizations mandatory for practically all on Thursday.

China, which is pursuing its zero Covid-19 objective, shut down a city of 13 million people to eliminate a small Delta variant outbreak, while Spain will require masks in some outdoor situations.

According to British researchers, persons infected with Omicron had a 70% lower chance of hospitalization than those infected with the previously dominant Delta strain.

Scientists applauded the findings of two British trials, but cautioned that Omicron is extremely contagious and could still result in more severe cases overall.

As families throughout the world prepared for the holiday season, a slew of new restrictions were imposed.

Face masks are now obligatory in outdoor locations in Italy, with a higher-grade version required in cinemas, theaters, and public transportation.

“It’s a tough time,” said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, whose country has prohibited any celebrations and shut down nightclubs until January.

To the north, France and the United Kingdom revealed all-time daily Covid-19 infection records on Thursday.

Following the advent of the Omicron variation in the South American country, Ecuador became the first government to make coronavirus immunizations mandatory for children as young as five years old.

Adults must be vaccinated in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Micronesia, and New Caledonia.

In the United States, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square would be substantially reduced due to a “staggering” increase in cases.

In previous years, 58,000 New Yorkers gathered to witness a massive ball drop to ring in the new year, but the capacity will be cut to 15,000 next week, and all revelers will be required to wear a mask and be vaccinated.

During Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in Greece, people are required to wear face masks both inside and outside.

From Christmas Eve, Catalonia in Spain will reimpose a night-time curfew for a fortnight, while Scotland will close nightclubs beginning next week, including on New Year’s Eve.

Except for sporting activities or when alone or with family members in hilly or seaside locations, Spain will restore mandatory masks outdoors starting Friday.

China shut down the northern city of Xi’an, which is home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, to put an end to a cluster of hundreds of cases.

“I’m The Washington Newsday Brief News,” says the narrator.