As Omicron hits Christmas Weekend travel, 5,900 flights are canceled.

A tracking website claimed Saturday that about 6,000 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world during the long Christmas weekend, as the highly infectious Omicron form caused holiday misery for millions.

Severe weather in the United States’ west is expected to wreak havoc on highways and other routes there, yet it may bring a snowy Christmas to northwest cities Seattle and Portland.

According to Flightaware.com, over 2,620 flights were canceled around the world on Saturday, including 929 from or to US airports, resulting in 6,000 delays as of 1930 GMT.

There were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays on Friday, and Sunday cancellations have already surpassed 900.

After being exposed to Covid, pilots, flight attendants, and other staff have called in ill or had to quarantine, prompting Lufthansa, Delta, and other airlines to cancel flights.