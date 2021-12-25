As Omicron hits Christmas Weekend travel, 5,700 flights are canceled.

At least 5,700 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world during the long Christmas weekend, according to a tracking website, as the highly infectious Omicron form causes holiday travel headaches for millions.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,500 flights were canceled around the world on Christmas Day, including more than 870 aircraft that originated in or were going to US airports, resulting in more than 4,200 delays as of 1430 GMT.

There were roughly 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays on Friday, and cancellations on Sunday have already surpassed 800.

After being exposed to Covid, pilots, flight attendants, and other employees have called in ill or had to quarantine, prompting Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, and a slew of other carriers to cancel flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

