As Omicron Fears Ease, Asia Markets Rise.

Asian stocks started the day higher on Tuesday, buoyed by robust Wall Street gains and hopes that the newest coronavirus type will be less harmful than originally thought.

The Omicron variety has been found all across the world, but no deaths have been reported. Authorities around the world are trying to figure out how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are.

While additional information is needed, top US pandemic expert Anthony Fauci stated over the weekend that preliminary evidence on the severity of the variation was “a bit hopeful.”

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong opened substantially higher, while Shanghai was slightly higher.

In early trading in Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose 1.25 percent.

“After major fears about the Omicron variant dissipated, Japanese equities are projected gaining, as US markets surged, headed by sectors that are susceptible to economic cycles,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“The economic data looks quite solid,” Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer and co-founder of Defiance ETFs, told Bloomberg Television, adding that long-term concerns about the US Federal Reserve ending its ultra-loose monetary policy were not impacting on sentiment at the moment.

“We don’t require the same level of monetary stimulus as we did previously, so maybe the tapering isn’t that bad — we don’t expect it to be too out of hand or too soon, so there is some good news for purchasing on the down,” she added.

Singapore, Jakarta, Wellington, and Seoul all had minor gains, while Bangkok and Manila saw slight losses.

On Monday, shares in Europe and the United States rose in response to the Omicron announcement.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index in London jumped 1.5 percent, while Frankfurt and Paris saw similar advances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9 percent on the day.

“It’s been a bright start to the week for the FTSE 100, and European markets more broadly, as concerns over the Omicron variant continue to fade based on new evidence of minor symptoms and so far no deaths linked to the virus,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

However, in China, the threat of large property developers defaulting on their debts loomed.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings stated it had missed a payment deadline, adding to growing fears about the property market sparked by Evergrande Group’s large debt, as well as Kaisa Group’s issues.

China’s central bank announced Monday that it would reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percent in response to the crisis. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.