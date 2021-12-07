As Omicron fears a fizzle, the world stock market fizzes.

On Tuesday, global financial markets rose as concerns over the new Omicron Covid variant’s hazards dissipated.

In midday trade, London stocks gained 1.1 percent, while Frankfurt and Paris both gained more than two percent.

The dollar rose, while oil continued to rise as fears about energy demand faded.

At the opening bell, Wall Street’s major indices all rose, with the Dow up 1.0 percent.

Despite fresh concerns about probable debt defaults in China’s struggling property industry, Asian stocks climbed.

“Markets flushed out at the first indication of Omicron, but now are more optimistic it won’t be as terrible as first feared,” said Neil Wilson of Markets.com.

“Risk appetite is increasing as evidence mounts that the Omicron variant will be less detrimental to the economy than previously estimated at the end of November.”

When news of the new variant first hit traders’ screens on November 26, world stocks and oil had plummeted.

Investors are now positive about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas, following a rollercoaster ride since then.

“It’s not like everything is fine again,” said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“It’s just that things aren’t as bad,” says one analyst, “which is a wonderful impression for a market that has witnessed some big weakness beneath the index surface and believes those downside moves were excessive.”

Although Omicron has been found all over the world, no deaths have been documented.

Authorities from all over the world are scrambling to figure out how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are.

While additional information is needed, top US pandemic expert Anthony Fauci stated over the weekend that preliminary evidence on the severity of the variation was “a bit hopeful.”

“It appears that investors have made up their minds regarding Omicron,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“They believe it is probably no more hazardous than the Delta strain of coronavirus, and that the prophylactic lockdowns and restrictions that we have seen will soon be lifted,” avoiding “another severe economic shock.”

Moves by China’s central bank to prevent the economic damage from debt crises in the country’s problematic property industry further boosted sentiment on Tuesday.

Stocks in Hong Kong and Tokyo rose 2.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, although Shanghai was only modestly higher.

Meanwhile, Evergrande was reported to be arranging what could be China’s largest debt restructuring, encasing all of its offshore debts as it faced a key payment default on Tuesday.

Its difficulties have stoked fears about China’s property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the world’s second-largest economy.

Another. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.