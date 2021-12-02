As Omicron arrives in the United States, Wall Street takes a dive.

The first incidence of the Omicron version of Covid-19 was reported in the United States on Wednesday, sending major US stock indices lower for the second day in a row, though markets abroad rallied.

Wall Street spent the majority of the day recouping losses from the previous session, but the rise was disrupted when the US government reported the first case of the newest coronavirus strain.

The Dow and S&P 500 were both down more than one percent at the close, while the Nasdaq was down over two percent.

In a commentary, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said, “We’ve seen this movie before, and Wall Street will likely stay Covid variant headline oriented until a clear evaluation of this wave can be reached.”

The dollar was mixed after earlier gains against major rivals in response to a signal from the Federal Reserve that it may hike rates sooner than expected, which hammered indices Tuesday. Oil prices followed equities in retreating, while the dollar was mixed after earlier gains against major rivals in response to a signal from the Federal Reserve that it may hike rates sooner than expected, which hammered indices Tuesday.

European shares, on the other hand, soared, with Frankfurt and Paris surging more than 2%, reflecting the recovery in other Asian bourses, thanks to dealers momentarily ignoring news of record-high eurozone inflation.

Meanwhile, OPEC and its partners will gather on Thursday for a widely monitored output meeting. Producers have resisted efforts from the United States to increase supply and lower rising energy prices.

Last Friday’s introduction of the Omicron strain sent markets on a roller-coaster trip, as the new strain dimmed the economic outlook and prompted further Covid limitations.

Traders are unsure about the implications on the global economy and the possibility of further lockdowns, as scientists rush to analyze the strain and urge rapid vaccination campaigns.

“An unpleasant combination of a Covid-related growth hit, reduced central bank support, and continued inflation is hardly a recipe for healthy stock markets,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The OECD, a collection of major industrialized nations, said on Wednesday that Omicron poses a threat to global economic recovery, lowering its growth forecast for 2021 and calling for a faster vaccination rollout.

According to the OECD’s newest outlook, the global economy would increase by 5.6 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 5.7 percent.

Top pharmaceutical companies have expressed conflicting views on the efficacy of their vaccinations against Omicron.

The market fell on Tuesday as a result of comments by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, who said that existing vaccines could not be as effective against the new strain.

Other drugmakers, on the other hand, will follow suit later. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.