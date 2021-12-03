As Omicron and the Fed Taper have traders on edge, Asia markets are mixed.

Asian markets were neutral on Friday as traders followed the spread of the Omicron virus strain around the world, raising fears about the economy just as the Federal Reserve prepares to withdraw its massive pandemic-era financial support.

After US officials established a rule allowing them to remove foreign corporations from Wall Street unless they submit specific information to auditors, a move mostly targeting Chinese entities, Hong Kong was among the biggest losers, with numerous dual-listed tech giants suffering a knock.

Concerns that the Omicron variation may be much more transmissible than the Delta strain and that immunizations may be less successful against it have thrown global markets into a tailspin since it made headlines last Friday.

While some of the early fear has subsided, with some experts predicting that the outbreak will be milder and that inoculations will be effective, experts have warned that getting a whole picture of the situation and its potential economic consequences might take up to three weeks.

For the time being, governments are treading carefully, implementing new containment measures such as travel restrictions and occasional lockdowns, which observers fear would throw the already wobbly recovery off course.

Meanwhile, central banks continue to tighten their belts after pumping trillions of dollars into the economy to weather the initial shock of the pandemic last year, with some raising interest rates twice already in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

The Federal Reserve, which had previously stated that the price increase was just temporary, has now shifted its focus to preventing them from spiraling out of control and is poised to tighten its belt.

This week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the bank would likely accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program before focusing on lowering borrowing prices.

While the actions were foreshadowed, investors must now adjust to the end of the era of cheap money, which has been a major engine of the global market surge to record or multi-year highs in 2021.

“From an economic standpoint, the variant will most likely result in longer supply chain interruptions as countries revise restrictive measures, which will both stifle activity and contribute to continued inflation,” Federated Hermes’ Silvia Dall’Angelo said.

“In other words, the trade-offs that central banks are dealing with are expected to become more intense in the near future.” Indeed… Powell stated that the Fed’s stance on those trade-offs has begun to change, with concerns about high inflation now taking precedence. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.