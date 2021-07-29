As Olympic golf tees off, Dressel aims for gold in the 100m freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel, a US swimmer, will compete for his second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, while Simone Biles’ absence will be noticed in the women’s all-around gymnastics.

Despite high-profile coronavirus pull-outs, new British Open winner Collin Morikawa and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama tee off in a golf match with star power.

And, in the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic will meet home favorite Kei Nishikori at Ariake Tennis Park in the hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

In the Olympic duel of the pool between Australia and the United States, Dressel led the USA to victory in the 4x100m relay, but reigning champion Kyle Chalmers stands in his way in the 100m freestyle.

In Tokyo, the 24-year-old American star will compete in three individual events, including the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, with extra medals up for grabs in the relays.

“As soon as I go into the water, I know what my job is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a relay or an individual event,” Dressel said following qualifying on Wednesday.

Biles’ decision to withdraw from a second event owing to mental health issues, which came on the heels of her stunning withdrawal from Tuesday’s team event, has cast severe question on her ability to compete in the Games again.

The 24-year-troubles old’s are similar to those of Naomi Osaka, another face of the Tokyo Olympics, who lost in the third round after returning from a mental health hiatus.

Biles, who has been unbeaten in all-around competition since 2013 and is widely regarded as the “GOAT” (greatest of all time), comes with the goal of matching or surpassing Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s nine Olympic titles.

Daiki Hashimoto, a Japanese adolescent, won the youngest-ever men’s all-around Olympic gymnastics winner on Wednesday, moving Japan to the top of the medals table.

After defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets in the third round on Wednesday, Djokovic said that pressure was unavoidable as he pursued a Golden Slam of all four Majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

“It’s a joy to be under pressure. “There is no professional sport without pressure,” the Serb stated.

“You better start studying how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those times if you want to be at the top of the game.”

Biles has suggested that the unusual circumstances of the Tokyo Olympics – largely devoid of spectators and with competitors’ movements severely regulated to avoid coronavirus infections – played a role. Brief News from Washington Newsday.