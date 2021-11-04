As oil prices rise, top producers will evaluate their output.

Despite pressure to ramp up production even further due to rising prices, major oil producers are set to maintain planned mild output increases on Thursday.

The 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ten allies will gather via videoconference from 1300 GMT for their usual monthly meeting, and are anticipated to reaffirm their July decision.

The big producers in the so-called OPEC+ alliance, backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided in July to gradually increase output after lowering it sharply last year as the pandemic impacted world markets.

“While there is considerable pressure on OPEC+ to increase output more aggressively, members continue to resist, preferring instead to stick to their goal of reducing cuts by 400,000 barrels per day each month,” according to ING analysts.

With the benchmark WTI contract reaching $85, the highest level since 2014, US President Joe Biden called to OPEC to pump more on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome over the weekend.

“It is not correct to assume that Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other large producers will not pump additional oil so that people can have fuel to get to and from work, for example,” he said.

Other oil-consuming countries, such as India and Japan, have advocated for more production in order to cut prices.

Given the strength of White House pressure and pressure from other key consuming countries like India, RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft said she wouldn’t rule out Saudi Arabia approving a climb over 400,000 barrels per day.

According to a statement, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo reiterated “the need to stay cautious and alert to an ever-evolving market scenario” last week.

While rising prices benefit producers by increasing income — especially after the lean period caused by the coronavirus epidemic — there are concerns that they could impede the weak economic recovery and consequently demand for oil.

Recently, there have been doubts about OPEC+ countries’ ability to significantly increase supply.

In contrast to the usual tendency of OPEC countries surpassing their production quotas, most members have kept to them or even fallen short in recent months.

This means that, despite possessing a theoretical reserve of more than four million barrels per day under the ground, the company may not be able to boost output quickly in the near future.

Iran, an OPEC member, has been another source of worry. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.