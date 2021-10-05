As oil prices rise, investors are worried about inflation. Asian markets are following Wall Street’s plunge.

soaring oil prices put further upward pressure on inflation, while a standoff in Washington over raising the country’s borrowing limit fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default, Asian markets tumbled Tuesday, extending a global rout that saw Wall Street slump, as soaring oil prices put further upward pressure on inflation and a standoff in Washington over raising the country’s borrowing limit fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default.

Investors were keeping a close eye on developments in the crisis surrounding China Evergrande, which has sparked fears of contagion in the world’s second largest economy and maybe beyond.

OPEC and other major producers decided Monday not to expand output further than originally planned, despite tightening supplies and rising demand, sending crude prices soaring. WTI hit a seven-year high, while Brent hit a three-year high. On Tuesday, both major contracts increased.

The announcement fueled hopes that inflation, which is already at multi-year highs, will surge even higher, putting pressure on central banks to withdraw their ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected, resulting in interest rates rising.

Moreover, some analysts predict a period of stagflation, in which prices rise as economic development stagnates.

Crude markets have been under pressure as the global economy recovers from the epidemic, driving increased demand for travel, among other things, while gas prices have risen in response to the approaching northern hemisphere winter, prompting corporations to switch to oil.

Will Sungchil Yun, an analyst with VI Investment Corp, said, “Prices are anticipated to remain sustained in the last quarter, with gas-to-oil switching and costlier coal contributing to oil demand.”

All three major Wall Street indexes, led by the Nasdaq, finished in the red, as tech businesses suffered losses due to their vulnerability to increasing interest rates.

In Asia, the losses continued, with Tokyo dropping as much as 3.5 percent before recovering marginally.

Seoul was down more than 2%, while Singapore and Wellington were down more than 1%. Hong Kong, Sydney, Taipei, and Manila all suffered losses.

“We believe there will be further volatility in these markets,” State Street’s Emily Weis told Bloomberg Television. “It won’t be the same sort of ‘risk assets always go higher over time’ story that we saw in the aftermath of Covid.”

Investors are growing increasingly concerned about US lawmakers’ squabbling over raising the debt ceiling with less than two weeks to go, putting the country on the verge of a historic debt default that several experts, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have warned will result in a financial crisis.

