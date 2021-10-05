As oil prices rise, Asian markets follow Wall Street lower, fueling inflation fears.

Following a Wall Street sell-off, most Asian markets sank Tuesday as rising oil prices pushed inflation higher, while a dispute in Washington over raising the country’s borrowing ceiling fueled worries of a catastrophic US debt default.

Investors were keeping a close eye on developments in the crisis surrounding China Evergrande, which has sparked fears of contagion in the world’s second largest economy and maybe beyond.

OPEC and other major producers decided Monday not to expand output further than originally planned, despite tightening supplies and rising demand, sending crude prices soaring. WTI hit a seven-year high, while Brent hit a three-year high. On Tuesday, both major contracts increased.

The announcement fueled hopes that inflation, which is already at multi-year highs, will surge even higher, putting pressure on central banks to withdraw their ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected, resulting in interest rates rising.

Moreover, some analysts predict a period of stagflation, in which prices rise as economic development stagnates.

Crude markets have been under pressure as the global economy recovers from the epidemic, driving increased demand for travel, among other things, while gas prices have risen in response to the approaching northern hemisphere winter, prompting corporations to switch to oil.

Will Sungchil Yun, an analyst with VI Investment Corp, said, “Prices are anticipated to remain sustained in the last quarter, with gas-to-oil switching and costlier coal contributing to oil demand.”

All three major Wall Street indexes, led by the Nasdaq, finished in the red, as tech businesses suffered losses due to their vulnerability to increasing interest rates.

In Asia, the losses continued, with Tokyo falling as much as 3.5 percent before recovering some of its losses. Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, and Jakarta all saw their stock prices plummet.

Following Monday’s severe dip, Hong Kong reversed early losses, while Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangkok all gained ground. For a holiday, Shanghai was closed.

After the opening, London, Frankfurt, and Paris all rose.

“It appears that financial markets will be choppy for the rest of the week, at least until Friday’s (US jobs data) gives the street some clarification on the Federal Reserve taper,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

“We expect there will be greater volatility in these markets,” State Street’s Emily Weis told Bloomberg Television.

“It won’t be the same sort of ‘risk assets always rise in value over time’ scenario that we saw in the past. Brief News from Washington Newsday.