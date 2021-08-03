As oil prices recover, BP returns to profit.

The British petroleum company BP revealed Tuesday that it made a profit in the second quarter after a year of losses due to the pandemic’s impact on oil prices.

April-June net profit was $3.1 billion (2.6 billion euros). In the second quarter of 2020, the company lost $16.8 billion after taxes.

Oil prices fell into negative territory as demand for crude fell as the coronavirus outbreak spread early last year.

They’ve made a strong comeback since then, and are now trading above $70 per barrel.

BP stated in its earnings statement Tuesday that oil demand was recovering due to “a good macroeconomic outlook, expanding vaccine roll-out, and gradual loosening of Covid-19 limitations around the world.”

“Demand is expected to return to pre-Covid levels somewhere in the second part of 2022.”

In the aftermath of the pandemic, BP chose to cut 10,000 employees, or 15% of its global workforce, while also selling off important assets.

BP announced on Tuesday that it has completed divestiture deals for $14.9 billion out of a total target of $25 billion.

It comes as BP CEO Bernard Looney, who took over when the coronavirus first spread over the world, aims to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

It intends to do so with the support of a predicted reduction in oil and gas production, which is forcing energy companies throughout the world to step up their game in terms of cleaner, more sustainable energy sources like electricity and wind power.

“We are a year into implementing BP’s vision to become an integrated energy company, and we are making good progress – delivering another quarter of great performance while investing for the future in a disciplined manner,” Looney said in a statement released Tuesday.

BP also announced an increase in its shareholder dividend and a $1.4 billion stock buyback program.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell all reported better-than-expected second-quarter profitability, mirroring the trend at BP rivals.

“There is no doubt that the surge in oil prices has benefited BP and the rest of its peers this quarter,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“However, if the business is to fulfill CEO Bernard Looney’s target of a 40% reduction in oil and gas production by 2030, it would have to invest significantly more in renewables.”

Following the announcement, BP’s stock rose 2.6 percent, outperforming London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index.