As oil prices fall, Wall Street stocks close at all-time highs.

As investors awaited corporate reports and economic data later this week, global markets surged Monday, with Wall Street setting new highs.

All three major US indices finished at all-time highs, indicating that optimism about the economy has outweighed concerns about inflation and the Delta variation of Covid-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished just shy of 35,000 points.

After spending part or all of the day in the red, the FTSE 100 index in London, as well as its counterparts in Frankfurt and Paris, finished higher.

Asian stocks had already surged after New York markets set new highs on Friday.

Investors are gearing up for a busy earnings season, which kicks off on Tuesday with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs reports.

According to CFRA Research’s Sam Stovall, the current quarter will be the second-best in the last 25 years.

However, analysts at DataTrek Research warned that the earnings season “has to be spectacular” if the rally is to continue.

In a note, DataTrek wrote, “We’re reminded of the old market saying, “Buy the rumor, sell the news.” “Right now, the first part is taking place. We’ll see how the second phase goes in the near future.”

However, after a two-day rally, oil prices fell on concerns that further viral outbreaks could dampen demand for the commodity, forcing governments to implement new containment measures.

This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will present a policy report to US lawmakers, which will be keenly scrutinized for indications on the central bank’s timetable for exiting its extremely stimulative monetary policy.

The recovery in critical sections of the US economy, according to New York Fed President John Williams, is insufficient for the central bank to begin reducing its strong stimulus program.

Traders will also be looking at US inflation statistics later this week, as well as China’s second-quarter growth numbers.

DOW UP 0.4 PERCENT AT 34,996.18 IN NEW YORK (close)

S&P 500: 0.4 percent up at 4,384.63 in New York (close)

Nasdaq is up 0.2 percent at 14,733.24 in New York (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.1 percent to 7,125.42. (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.7 percent at 15,790.51. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.5 percent to 6,559.25. (close)

EURO STOXX 50: 4,093.38 is up 0.6 percent (close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 2.3 percent to 28,569.02. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.6 percent to 27,515.24. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,547.84, up 0.7 percent (close)

At 2100 GMT on Friday, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1864, down from $1.1876.

Pound/dollar: $1.3886, down from $1.3901.

The euro is currently trading at 85.42 against the pound.