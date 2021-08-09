As oil prices fall, European stocks fall.

European stock markets fell on Monday as investors assessed the likelihood of the United States reducing its massive stimulus plan this year.

The FTSE 100 in London, which is heavily weighted in commodities, took a hit as oil prices fell, and haven investment gold lost some of its luster, while stock prices in Frankfurt and Paris also fell.

The dollar was neutral against its major counterparts, while the pound rose to 18-month highs against the euro after the Bank of England announced last week that it may consider tightening monetary policy as UK inflation continues to rise.

The majority of Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, but investors remained cautious after last week’s better-than-expected US jobs report fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might start withdrawing emergency financial aid.

According to Neil Wilson, a market analyst at Markets.com, “a very hot employment data from the US on Friday has left investors expecting the Fed to taper earlier.”

Infections from the Delta coronavirus strain are on the rise around the world, causing China, the world’s second-largest economy, to reimpose lockdowns and other containment measures.

The world’s largest economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, according to US data, while the June reading was also raised higher to more than 900,000.

It reawakened fears that, in order to avoid overheating, the Fed may begin to unwind the ultra-loose policies that have fueled an equities market surge since April last year, including record-low interest rates and a massive bond-buying program.

The central bank has repeatedly stated that it will retain its supportive approach for as long as the economy requires it, but with inflation at multi-year highs and job growth on the rise, it is under increasing pressure to act.

Factory prices in China increased more than expected in July, according to statistics released Monday, as recent increases in commodity prices countered government cost-cutting measures.

With both main futures down over 4%, oil prices plummeted as the rapid spread of Delta increased fears about the outlook for consumption, particularly in China.

The National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril said there was “not a lot of disagreement on a taper announcement coming sometime between September and December” from the Fed, with global inflation increasing on substantially reopened economies.

Nonetheless, US investors are upbeat, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at all-time highs on Friday.

After soaring more than 20% over the weekend to more nearly $45,000, Bitcoin remained stable on Monday.

After weeks of being buffeted by Chinese measures, analysts suggested cryptocurrencies were on the mend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.