As Ogier receives a helmet penalty, Evans takes the lead in the Rally of Finland.

On Saturday, Elfyn Evans raced into the lead of the Rally of Finland, while Sebastien Ogier, chasing his ninth world championship, finished fifth despite being penalized — for a loose helmet.

Evans, driving a Toyota, started the day in third place but swept four stages in the morning to gain a commanding lead in the event, usually regarded as the circuit’s quickest.

By 9.1 seconds, the Welsh flier leads Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, who won three stages in the afternoon.

That was enough for the Estonian to beat his Irish compatriot Craig Breen for second place, who finished nearly 20 seconds behind Evans.

“It was a beautiful morning for us, and I felt great behind the wheel. “All we attempted to do was keep a nice pace,” Evans added.

Esapekka Lappi of Finland, driving a private Toyota, comes fourth, 1min 23.7sec behind world champion Ogier, driving a factory Toyota.

Ogier started the day in eighth place, but he was helped by the retirements of youthful Finnish colleague Kalle Rovanpera and Belgian Thierry Neuville.

However, stewards reported that French star Ogier was later given a one-minute time penalty for not properly attaching his helmet strap.

In January, he committed the same offense in Monte Carlo, prompting stewards to impose a time penalty as well as a fine of 800 euros ($928) on the Toyota driver.

According to the official WRC website, “Ogier told stewards that he had no means of explaining why the strap would have come undone during the stage.”

“Unlike the event in Monte Carlo, where he simply neglected to fasten the helmet strap, he maintained there was no rush to fasten the helmet at the stage start.

“He also stated that he would not half-fasten the helmet; it had to be done correctly or not at all.”

On Sunday, four more stages in Finland will be raced, with Ogier hoping to at least gain points in the power stage before his next genuine chance to clinch the title comes later this month in Spain.

Ogier began the rally with a 44-point lead over Evans and a 50-point lead over Neuville.

Standings:

Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) – Elfyn Evans 1 hour and 57 minutes and 46.7 minutes, 3. Craig Breen – Paul Nagle (IRL/Hyundai) at 9.1, 2. Ott Tanak – Martin J?rveoja (EST/Hyundai) at 9.1 Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota) 19.5, 4. 44.8, 5. Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Toyota) – Sebastien Ogier 2:23.7, Chris. Washington Newsday Brief News, 6. Gus Greensmith.