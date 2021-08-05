As Office Returns Slowly, Microsoft Requires Vaccinations for Employees.

As Amazon postponed its plans to reopen operations until next year, Microsoft joined the ranks of IT businesses demanding returning personnel to be vaccinated.

According to Microsoft, which is based near Amazon in the state of Washington, the earliest date for fully reopening its US facilities will be October 4.

In answer to an AFP question, Microsoft said, “Starting in September, we’ll also need proof of vaccination for all workers, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the United States.”

Microsoft and other IT companies have stated that they are actively monitoring the pandemic and changing preparations as needed as the situation develops, with employee health being a major priority.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon has revealed that staff will not be returning to the company’s headquarters until January of next year, rather than September as planned.

“With the exception of individuals who have verified full vaccination,” Amazon told AFP, “we require staff to wear masks in our offices.”

In the latest action by companies and US government agencies, Google and Facebook announced last week that workers returning to offices will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Infections caused by a Delta version of the virus have increased concerns in the United States, where the epidemic has claimed the lives of almost 600,000 individuals.

Unvaccinated employees are no longer allowed on Google campuses, and the company’s global work-from-home option has been extended until October 18.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that “anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated.”

Google and Facebook were among the firms around the world that abandoned campuses early last year, allowing employees to work from home rather than risk being exposed to Covid-19 in the office.

In answer to an AFP question, Facebook vice president of people Lori Goler said, “We will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated.”

“We will have a protocol in place for people who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical or other reasons, and we will continue to evaluate our strategy in other places as the situation develops.”

Many unions and anti-mandate activists have spoken out against mandatory vaccines, citing personal liberty concerns.

Employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons will be accommodated, according to Microsoft.

Rising pandemic fears are also delaying the return to work in the financial industry, with Black Rock, an investment management firm, extending its “re-acclimating time” by a month to the beginning of October.

Wells Fargo and US Bank are two of the most well-known banks in the United States. Brief News from Washington Newsday.