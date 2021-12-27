As nuclear talks resume, Iran seeks assurances.

Iran said Monday’s nuclear negotiations in Vienna should focus on eliminating sanctions against the Islamic republic and “guaranteeing” the United States’ return to the fold.

After a five-month pause following the election of ultraconservative Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, talks to rescue the 2015 Iran nuclear deal began in late November.

The discussions aim to bring the US back into the agreement after President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran.

The discussions have made progress, but European diplomats have cautioned that they are “rapidly approaching the end of the road.”

If the Islamic Republic keeps up its present pace of nuclear activity, US negotiator Rob Malley says there are just “weeks” remaining to save the accord.

According to a source close to the negotiations, the talks will begin at 6:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) in the Austrian capital.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated ahead of the resumption that the top priority on Monday should be “the issue of guarantees and verification” on the lifting of US sanctions if the country returns to the agreement.

“The most important thing for us is to get to a point where we can verify that Iranian oil will be sold easily and without restrictions, that the money for this oil will be transferred in foreign currency to Iranian bank accounts, and that we will be able to benefit from all revenues,” he said, according to state news agency IRNA on Monday.

Delegations from Iran and the six nations that are still parties to the landmark agreement — the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia — are attending the commencement of the eighth round of talks.

Iran was offered the easing of economic sanctions in exchange for tight restrictions on its nuclear activity under the multinational nuclear deal struck in 2015.

The idea was to make it nearly hard for Iran to develop nuclear weapons while still allowing it to pursue a civilian nuclear program.

However, the agreement began to fall apart in 2018 when the Trump administration withdrew and imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.

President Joe Biden of the United States has stated that he is open to return to the deal if Iran agrees to the original terms.

Iran, which denies wanting a nuclear weapon, has been steadily abandoning its commitments to the agreement since 2019, particularly by increasing uranium enrichment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, recently stated.