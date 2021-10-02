As night falls in Finland, Breen takes the lead while Ogier struggles.

Craig Breen took the lead at the end of the first day of racing on Friday, with Sebastien Ogier, who may win his ninth world title this weekend, in seventh place.

Breen finished second to Elfyn Evans in the final part of the day, which was raced as night fell, after winning two earlier stages.

“I’ve always wondered what Finland would be like in the dark, and now we’ve experienced it,” the Irishman added.

“It’s incredible,” says the narrator. To be honest, my lighting weren’t perfect; I still need to work on them, but it’s incredible.”

Breen was 2.8 seconds ahead of Hyundai teammate Ott Tanak.

“There was nothing strange there because it was dark!” Tanak remarked.

The next three spots were dominated by Toyota drivers.

Evans of Wales was first in 6.1 seconds, followed by Esapekka Lappi in 6.7 seconds, and Kalle Rovanpera of Finland in 7.9 seconds.

Belgian Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai, finished fifth but was 31.3 seconds behind Ogier.

After Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta won the first stage, Breen took the second and fifth, Tanak claimed the third and fourth, and Evans took the final stage in the gloom. Tanak had started the day by driving fastest in the shakedown.

“It’s tough to be relaxed in the dark like this, and it’s really difficult to see what’s on the side of the road in the latter portion of the stage,” Evans added.

Ogier started the rally 44 points ahead of Evans, 50 points ahead of Neuville, and another point ahead of Rovanpera.

In a race, a driver can earn up to 30 points, and there are two more rallies after Finland.

“It hasn’t been a very strong day for us,” said Ogier, whose best finish was fifth on the last stage. “We did the best we could, but I couldn’t keep up.”

Neuville dropped more than 15 seconds on the final stage, finishing seventh.

“I just couldn’t commit, and the visibility was terrible.” My lights weren’t really appealing, and I didn’t want to make a mistake since it would have been foolish,” he explained.

Saturday, the penultimate day of competition in Finland, will include nine special stages totaling 151.95 kilometers.

Standings after the six special stages on Friday:

Craig Breen (Hyundai/IRL) 2. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) at 2.8sec, 43min 51.3sec 3. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) (GBR) Esapekka Lappi (FIN/Toyota) 6.1, 4 Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 6.7,5 7.9, Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) is in sixth place. Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 31.3, 7. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN/Toyota), 33.6, 8. Brief News from Washington Newsday.