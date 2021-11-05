As Nicaraguans vote, Ortega is a shoo-in, with the opposition imprisoned and exiled.

Nicaraguans go to the polls on Sunday in discredited presidential elections stacked in favor of President Daniel Ortega’s fourth straight term, and his fifth overall, with all credible competitors imprisoned or exiled.

With his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side, the 75-year-old is certain of another five-year term just over three years after enormous protests against his rule and a deadly crackdown that lost over 300 lives.

The world community has already slammed the poll, which will be held in Central America’s poorest country without international observers and with most foreign media banned entry.

The leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) confronts five competitors, albeit only in name, after 14 years in power.

They’re all members of right-wing political parties who are vilified as Ortega’s stooges.

In a harsh government crackdown that began in June, seven persons with a real shot at the presidency are among the 39 opposition figures jailed.

Fear and apathy are at odds among the 4.3 million eligible voters in the country of 6.5 million inhabitants. It is not necessary to vote.

“There is no one for whom to vote.” A woman, 46, told AFP at her house in Masaya, 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Managua, that Daniel Ortega has it in the bag.

She requested anonymity. “It is impossible to speak. “You’re going to jail,” she said.

After the rebel overthrow of US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 as a fiery Marxist.

After regaining power in 2007, he has won three re-elections, becoming increasingly autocratic and abolishing presidential term limits.

In a recent Cid-Gallup poll, two-thirds of respondents stated they would have voted for an opposition candidate on Sunday.

Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, the only person to defeat Ortega in an election, was the favorite.

However, Chamorro is under house arrest, and six other presidential candidates are being held in deplorable conditions, according to their family members.

Under a bill established by a parliament dominated by Ortega allies, who also control the judicial and electoral institutions, the seven are accused of undefined attacks on Nicaragua’s “sovereignty.”

Election authorities have barred Citizens for Freedom, the country’s biggest opposition alliance, from contesting Sunday’s result, just as they did in 2016, when Ortega won unchallenged.

There are three political parties and dozens of civic organizations that are not allowed to exist.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, called Ortega a “dictator” this week. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.