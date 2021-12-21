As NFT, the first SMS auctions for 107,000 Euros.

The first SMS transmitted via a mobile phone was sold as an NFT at auction for 107,000 euros ($120,600) on Tuesday, according to the Aguttes auction house.

The buyer, a Canadian in the IT industry whose identity was not revealed, now owns a one-of-a-kind digital reproduction of the first SMS message in the form of a Non-Fungible Token, or NFT.

Richard Jarvis, a Vodafone employee, received the first SMS, which was a 15-character message wishing him “Merry Christmas.”

NFTs are digital assets that may be purchased and traded with the use of blockchain technology. They’ve become extremely popular among collectors, with one painting fetching nearly $70 million at auction earlier this year.

Luigi Caradonna, an 18-year-old blockchain entrepreneur, was among several in the auction hall who bowed out of bidding when the price rose past 75,000 euros.

He told AFP, “I felt it would be interesting to have this piece of history to hold as an asset till next year and sell it next Christmas.”

Vodafone has announced that the revenues from the sale would be donated to the UN’s refugee organization.