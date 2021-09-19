As Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ vies for the top prize in television, in-person Emmys are making a comeback.

For the first time in two years, television’s biggest stars will meet in person at the Emmys on Sunday, where Netflix is expected to win the small screen’s biggest accolade for “The Crown.”

Due to lingering Covid-19 worries, the critically acclaimed British royals story will compete for the best drama award alongside “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” and others during a ceremony conducted outside with a small live audience in downtown Los Angeles.

Since its debut original show in 2012, Netflix has completely altered the television landscape, yet it has shockingly never won a top series award at television’s equivalent of the Oscars — best drama, best comedy, or best limited series.

“It feels like ‘The Crown’ has finally arrived at the point when it will have its moment,” Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP. “This will be Netflix’s first major series win.”

“It’s written on the wall. Libby Hill, the TV awards editor for IndieWire, wrote, “This is Netflix’s year.”

The streaming giant is betting on the highly popular “The Queen’s Gambit” in addition to “The Crown,” which is in its fourth season and follows the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

That show, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a bright but tormented chess prodigy, sent chessboard sales surging around the world, and is the frontrunner to win top honors in the very competitive limited series area – for shows that last less than one season.

With nominees ranging from the Regency romp “Bridgerton” to the environmental documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” – as well as 34 Emmys won in technical categories released ahead of Sunday’s ceremony – Netflix could be on track for an all-time high.

AFP quoted Deadline journalist Pete Hammond as saying, “What we’re seeing is Netflix finally breaking through.”

“They’ve always done a good job with nominations, but never with the final tally.”

Disney+, the new kid on the TV streaming block in just its second year, will most certainly disrupt Netflix’s celebration by sending beloved big-screen characters from “Star Wars” and Marvel blockbusters to the Emmys bash.

Along with rival drama “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian” topped the total nominations count with Baby Yoda and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker.

“Pose,” Billy Porter’s LGBTQ-focused program about New York’s underground ballroom scene in the 1980s, is an outside contender for outstanding drama. Its final season has created a spectacular Emmys campaign.

The zany sitcom-inspired Marvel superhero show “WandaVision” on Disney+ has surpassed all critical expectations in the limited series competition.

