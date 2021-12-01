As nations close their borders, the WHO warns against Omicron travel bans.

As several countries hastened to apply restrictions and the first cases of the novel Covid strain were discovered in Latin America, the World Health Organization warned that blanket travel bans would not halt the spread of Omicron.

Hundreds of countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions in the week since South Africa announced the new HIV strain, with the majority targeting southern African countries.

However, just as Canada tightened its restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that “blanket” travel prohibitions could cause more harm than good.

The WHO warned in a travel advice that the prohibitions might eventually deter countries from sharing data on the virus’s evolution.

It did, however, recommend that unvaccinated people who are susceptible to Covid-19, such as the elderly, avoid traveling to locations where the virus is spread in the community.

It’s understandable for countries to want to protect their population “against a variety we don’t completely understand,” said to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He did, however, call for a “calm, coordinated, and cohesive” global response, asking countries to “adopt logical, proportional risk-reduction measures.”

The absurdity of imposing wide travel restrictions was highlighted when Dutch officials stated that Omicron was present in the nation before South Africa’s first cases were identified on November 25.

The new variation was discovered in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, one of which had no travel history and the other had a large number of mutations, which the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines.

So far, cases have been discovered in more than a dozen nations and territories, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, and Portugal.

The first two cases were recorded in Latin America on Tuesday, in people who traveled from South Africa to Brazil, and a first case was verified in Japan, one day after the country banned any international arrivals.

However, US President Joe Biden stated that the travel bans imposed on only the southern African countries would be maintained, without mentioning the additional locations where Omicron has been discovered.

When asked how long the travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other southern African countries that went into force Monday will last, Biden responded it “sort of depends.”

“In the coming weeks, we’ll learn a lot more about the lethality of this virus, how much it spreads, what we have to manage it, and so on,” he told reporters.

Asked if there could be a sudden expansion of travel restrictions to other nations, as happened previously. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.