As Myanmar Envoy, ASEAN appoints a top Brunei diplomat.

After a months-long pause in diplomatic efforts to address Myanmar’s political turmoil, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations selected an envoy on Wednesday.

The ASEAN foreign ministers hailed the appointment of Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as the bloc’s special envoy in an unified statement that was delayed by internal fighting.

Myanmar has been under political turmoil since the military regime deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February, accusing her of election fraud in 2020.

According to a local monitoring group, the junta’s violent assault on dissent has resulted in the deaths of almost 900 people.

ASEAN, which operates on the principles of consensus and non-interference, has been pressed by the international community to assist in the resolution of the situation.

Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Junta, attended an ASEAN summit in April that resulted in a “consensus statement” calling for an immediate end to violence and the appointment of a regional special envoy.

The envoy’s mission, according to ASEAN’s unified communique, will involve “developing trust and confidence” and he will have “complete access to all parties concerned.”

Yusof had already traveled to Myanmar for ASEAN since the coup, meeting with Min Aung Hlaing on June 4.

The nomination of an envoy is likely to pave the path for ASEAN to deliver emergency supplies to assist authorities in dealing with a serious Covid-19 epidemic.

Last Monday, the United Kingdom warned that half of Myanmar’s 54 million people might be infected within two weeks, and the UN estimates that only 40% of health facilities are operational.

Min Aung Hlaing has stated that elections will be held and the rule of emergency will be lifted by August 2023, extending a deadline set shortly after the coup.