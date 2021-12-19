As Morocco faces a trash ‘time bomb,’ a company transforms waste.

Although recycling in Morocco is still in its infancy, the North African country is making steady progress, thanks to a Swiss company that specializes in organic waste processing.

“Nothing is thrown out here: everything is changed,” Mohamed El Kabous happily proclaims as he crumbles a fistful of compost made by Elephant Vert (EV — Green Elephant) in Meknes’ center city.

The business, which has an annual turnover of 40,000 tonnes of compost and organic fertiliser, was established in 2012 as EV’s largest such plant on the African continent.

Trucks drive through, loaded with manure, while excavators aerate piles of compost, covering a storage platform with mountains of sawdust, palettes, and fruit tree branches.

No domestic organic waste is treated at the factory, according to EV production manager Kabous, because “it’s too expensive.”

Residential waste pre-sorting is “virtually non-existent,” he told AFP.

Instead, garbage is collected from surrounding farms and enterprises that work with wood, as well as essential oil cooperatives.

“Nature takes over after the carbon-rich organic matter and nitrogen-rich manure from non-industrial animal breeding are mixed,” Kabous remarked.

Because wood absorbs odors, there is no stench in the open-air fermentation area, which takes about four months to make compost.

The odor is that of freshly dug soil. It even smelled like “zammita,” a classic Moroccan dessert made of wheat, almonds, and sesame seeds, according to Kabous.

By adding potash or phosphate to the compost, the EV plant also creates fertilizer.

The majority of EV’s output is sold on the local market to organic farmers and large businesses whose soil has become depleted due to the overuse of chemical fertilizers.

Morocco’s economy is still based on agriculture.

“There’s a growing demand from farmers who want to ensure the sustainability of their property and who understand the need of choosing healthy and sustainable agriculture,” Kabous added.

Other organic recycling initiatives, such as a waste treatment and recovery factory run by French conglomerate Suez, are also located in Meknes.

But it’s a different scenario on a national level.

According to official numbers provided to AFP in 2015, only 6% of residential waste was recycled (420,000 tonnes out of a total of seven million tonnes), with the remainder being buried.

Instead, up to 12% of industrial trash — primarily plastic, paper, metal, and electrical and electronic equipment — was recycled.

Morocco’s official recycling aim is 20% garbage recycling by 2022, although that deadline has been moved back to 2030.

Mustapha Brakez, an urban recycling expert, was critical of the government’s efforts to promote the practice.

“The bureaucrats in Rabat (the capital) have these techniques. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.