As More Covid Curbs Are Lifted, the UK’s Economic Recovery Slows.

The British economy increased for the fourth month in a row in May, despite the rate of expansion slowing more than predicted, according to official figures released on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product increased by 0.8 percent in May, as restaurants and pubs welcomed customers back indoors for the first time since the end of last year.

However, this was a decrease from April’s 2.0 percent growth rate. The consensus among economists was for growth to dip to 1.5 percent in May.

“The economy increased for the fourth month in a row, though at a slower pace than in recent months… Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, remarked, “(and) is roughly three percent below its pre-pandemic peak.”

“The vast majority of the growth in May was attributed to pubs and restaurants, which were once again allowed to accommodate indoor guests.

“As limitations were eased, hotels saw a significant recovery,” Athow noted.

A 16.5 percent decline in transportation equipment output offset a 37 percent increase in accommodation and food service activity.

According to the ONS, this was due to a global semiconductor shortfall that was affecting automobile manufacture.

According to the ONS, overall UK output increased by 3.6 percent in the three months to May, owing to strong retail sales.

In May, UK exports increased but imports decreased, according to separate figures.

According to Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, “May’s weaker-than-expected increase in GDP indicates that the rebound to pre-Covid levels will be prolonged out.”

He indicated a “When companies reopened, some of the initial euphoria faded.

“As Covid-19 infections rise, some people appear to be returning to working from home and visiting shops and services venues less frequently.”

IHS Markit, a data survey organization, reported at the end of June that the world economy had surpassed its pre-pandemic peak.

Following the release of the statistics on Friday, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was “great to see people out and about again thanks to the success of the vaccine deployment, and to see that reflected in” the GDP update.

Residents returning to England from the United States and most European nations may soon be exempt from self-quarantine if they are completely vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the government.

The new quarantine policy will take effect on July 19, when the government aims to eliminate practically all coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.

In addition, the government is anticipated to publish a strategy in the coming weeks that will allow fully-vaccinated foreigners and British expats to enter the country.

