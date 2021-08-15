As militants enter Kabul, Afghan President Ghani declares that the Taliban has won.

As the Taliban entered Kabul – nearly 20 years after they were expelled from power by a US-led operation – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared victory after fleeing the country.

Ghani fled as militants closed in on the capital, eventually conquering the city and seizing the presidential palace, completing a 10-day military victory across the country.

The Taliban have made a fast rush across the country, with government forces crumbling without the help of the US military, which is completing its pullout in accordance with President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline.

The militants’ impending takeover generated fear and panic among Kabul citizens, who feared the group’s strict version of Islam, which it implemented between 1996 and 2001.

“With the judgment of their swords and guns, the Taliban have triumphed, and they are now responsible for the honor, property, and self-preservation of their countrymen,” Ghani stated in a Facebook statement, his first since escaping.

“They’re now up against a new historical challenge. Either they will retain Afghanistan’s reputation and honor, or they will prioritize other locations and networks,” he claimed, adding that he left to avoid a “flood of murder.”

Ghani did not specify where he had gone, but Tolo News, a renowned Afghan news organization, speculated that he had visited Tajikistan.

The Islamist insurgents’ spokesman stated that they had invaded Kabul to “guarantee security.”

According to three top Taliban sources, their fighters have taken possession of the presidential palace and are holding a security meeting in the capital.

In footage shown on Al-Jazeera, fighters within the palace declared themselves “victorious.”

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the peace process, said, “The former Afghan president has fled the nation, leaving the people to this situation.”

The Taliban had demanded Ghani’s resignation throughout months of peace talks with the government, but he had doggedly held to power.

The militants have stated that they want a “peaceful transition” to take place in the next days.

The Taliban had earlier urged its fighters not to enter the capital, claiming that security would be provided by remnants of the government’s forces, but a spokesman later tweeted that Taliban forces had penetrated various areas.

Thousands of police and other security personnel have been deployed to Kabul, raising fears of a security vacuum.