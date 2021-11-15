As migrant numbers surge at the border, the EU vows to sanction Belarus.

Despite Minsk’s claims that it was attempting to repatriate migrants, the European Union vowed Monday to move through with sanctions targeting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s administration.

“Attention, attention: crossing the border illegally is prohibited. You’ll be charged with a crime “As hundreds of mostly Middle Eastern travelers pitched up tents at the Bruzgi border post, music blared from Polish loudspeakers.

The mob had been funneled towards the last line of Polish razor wire, but the police cordon stopped them before they could pass into EU territory, and the standoff continued.