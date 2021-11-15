As migrant numbers surge across the border, the US and EU announce new sanctions against Belarus.

Despite Minsk’s claims that it was attempting to repatriate migrants, the European Union and the United States pledged Monday to move through with new penalties against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship.

“Attention, attention: crossing the border illegally is prohibited. You’ll be charged with a crime “As hundreds of mostly Middle Eastern travelers pitched up tents at the Bruzgi border post, music blared from Polish loudspeakers.

The throng had been directed towards the last line of Polish razor wire by Belarus forces, but they were stopped short by the police barrier before they could cross.