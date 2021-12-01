As Merkel steps down, Europe looks for a new leader.

Angela Merkel’s departure from politics after 16 years as chancellor has not only marked the beginning of a new era in Germany, but it has also shifted the power balance in the EU.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, have all been mentioned as potential successors to Merkel as Europe’s leader.

Analysts caution, however, that given the European Union’s plethora of unresolved difficulties — ranging from an internal conflict over the rule of law to the possibility of geopolitical marginalization to the post-Brexit aftershocks — none of them will be able to take on the job right away.

Merkel, who will leave politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, has been praised for her steady hand in navigating the EU through crisis after crisis. Merkel is departing the stage while still extremely popular at home and internationally.

During her 16 years in office, she has been chastised for sticking to her goals despite her partners’ protestations, and praised for sticking to her guns at other times.

“Angela Merkel is widely regarded as one of the most influential politicians of her generation, serving as the de facto leader of the European Union and the ‘leader of a free world,'” writes Sebastian Reiche of the IESE Business School in Spain.

According to a recent poll conducted by the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), 41% of EU nationals stated they would vote for Merkel if they could. In comparison, only 14% of voters chose Macron.

Critics argue, however, that Merkel’s “stability” policy of avoiding crises and prioritizing economic interests even in negotiations with Russia and China has stifled European integration and fueled lethargy.

Her departure might pave the way for Macron, the other half of the European engine, to take the wheel.

The stars appear to be aligning: France will hold the EU presidency beginning in January, and with a Social Democratic-led coalition taking office in Germany, even the age-old German adage of fiscal prudence appears to be eroding as Europe’s largest economy appears bent on spending its way out of the pandemic.

Similarly, Germany, which was formerly secure under the “US umbrella,” is no longer so sure after Donald Trump’s election compelled Berlin’s political elites to bury their old convictions and begin a paradigm transition.

Scholz's upcoming coalition comprising his Social Democrats, the environmental Greens, and the liberal FDP proclaimed in their.