As markets grapple with the latest Covid-19 resurgence, oil prices and the Dow fall.

Oil prices fell Monday as a result of dismal Chinese manufacturing data, as global economic concerns weighed on US stocks, despite Asian and European bourses rising.

Leading oil futures contracts dropped more than 3% as Chinese factory activity plummeted to its lowest level since the outbreak began in July.

Despite the fact that the 50.4 figure was lower than many expectations, it was still higher than the 50-point threshold that distinguishes expansion from contraction.

In addition, China is dealing with a deteriorating comeback of Covid-19.

China’s outbreak has already extended over 14 provinces, making it the country’s early success in combating the disease, which was initially found in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

“A downturn in the world’s second-largest economy would be a major setback for the region at a time when many nations are still grappling with the last Covid wave,” said Craig Erlam, an Oanda analyst.

More than a million people have been placed under house arrest in China, and mass testing efforts have resumed.

European and Asian stock markets continued to rise, while Wall Street’s rally faded.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which serves as a proxy for medium-term growth prospects, has dropped below 1.2 percent, indicating concerns about the economy’s recovery.

Last week’s US data showed solid second-quarter growth, but at a level that fell short of analyst estimates.

Manufacturing industry growth was also below market estimates, according to data issued Monday by the Institute for Supply Management, due to continued supply shortages and bottlenecks.

“Investors are becoming cautious, fearful that growth may be slowing,” said Spartan Capital’s Peter Cardillo.

Google search data revealed an increase in queries regarding Covid-19 as the Delta variant spread, according to DataTrek Research, as well as Apple Mobility data showing people walking and driving less.

According to DataTrek, these data represent a “worrisome combination” that amounts to a “typical recipe for a growth concern.”

On the corporate front, shares in Afterpay, a Sydney-listed company, jumped about 19 percent after Square, helmed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, announced it would buy the buy-now, pay-later company for $29 billion (24 billion euros).

The value of Square increased by 10.2 percent.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.3 percent at 34,838.16. (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,387.16 in New York (close)

Nasdaq is up 0.1 percent at 14,681.07 in New York (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.7 percent to 7,081.72. (close)

Frankfurt – DAX 30: 15,568.73, up 0.2 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.