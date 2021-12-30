As markets consider the latest Omicron surge, global stocks are mixed.

In slow end-of-year trading on Thursday, global stocks were muted as markets considered measures to limit the health and economic implications of the latest fast-spreading Covid-19 epidemic.

The Omicron variation has resulted in a surge in Covid-19 caseloads around the world, but markets have remained optimistic in the face of evidence that suggests the health impacts will be milder than with previous variants.

Both Paris and Frankfurt rose, while London sank, and Wall Street’s rise came to a halt, with the Dow and S&P 500 indexes retreating from all-time highs.

“Worries about the Omicron version have subsided, but the rate at which it is spreading is dampening mood,” Charles Schwab analysts noted.

The world’s largest economy saw its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, and while the health consequences are minor, the amount of infections is affecting the tourism and service industries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States warned Americans on Thursday to avoid cruise travel, even if they are vaccinated, noting an increase in infections on ships caused by the Omicron variety.

“The virus that causes Covid-19 spreads readily among people in close quarters on board ships,” according to the CDC. “The risk of contracting Covid-19 aboard a cruise ship is extremely high, even if you are completely vaccinated and have received a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.”

According to Schwab, markets are “showing some durability in the face of predictions that the Fed will increase its monetary tightening campaign and as inflation pressures linger.”

A lower-than-expected US jobless claims report last week was one bright spot for traders.

The major Asian indices finished mixed, with Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime leading the way with a 23 percent gain on its Hong Kong debut.

Despite an increase in global coronavirus infections, Emirates said it expects business to improve next year.

Tokyo’s stock market ended the year with a weaker finish, but the benchmark Nikkei index surged about 5% for the year, reaching its biggest annual close since the 1989 boom.

In other major markets, such as New York, Friday is the last trading day of the year. Major US indices have gained double digits so far in 2021, with the S&P 500 up more than 27%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 36,398.08 (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,778.73 in New York (close)

The Nasdaq Composite Index in New York is down 0.2 percent at 15,741.56. (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,403.01. (close)

DAX is up 0.2 percent in Frankfurt.