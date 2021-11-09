As markets await inflation signals, Wall Street continues to rise.

On Monday, traders welcomed the passage of a US infrastructure package on Wall Street, which was otherwise a mixed day of trading for global markets, accentuated by drama sparked by Elon Musk’s latest controversial tweet.

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all finished at all-time highs for the second day in a row after the US Congress approved a $1.2 trillion upgrade of the country’s roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Across the Atlantic, the CAC 40 in Paris finished higher, while the FTSE 100 in London and the blue-chip Dax index in Frankfurt both finished flat.

Asian markets were likewise in a state of flux.

The stock market soared on Friday following a massive job report from the United States, which showed that the world’s largest economy was well on its road to recovery.

“It’s a new week, but the same picture of resiliency is emerging,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, noting that the infrastructure bill “has provided underlying support along with the continuation of the momentum trade.” Investors are now looking forward to crucial US consumer price inflation data due Wednesday, which will be preceded by the producer price index on Tuesday.

“The main risk is if we see a massive increase in US (consumer price index) inflation — unlikely but not impossible,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

After announcing last week that it would begin reducing its economic stimulus, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida sent the clearest signal yet that the US central bank is poised to take other actions to manage inflation and normalize monetary policy.

“While we are clearly a long way from considering raising interest rates,” Clarida believes the “necessary conditions for lifting the federal funds rate target range by year-end 2022” will have been met.

Tesla’s stock price plummeted after Twitter users voted in a poll Musk conducted on his social media account, recommending that the electric car company’s founder sell 10% of his stock.

According to statistics source CoinGecko, Bitcoin climbed past $66,000 to near its all-time high, as the total worth of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

Oil prices rose much higher after OPEC and other major producers refused to heed US demands to increase output to meet rising demand last week.

"European markets have had a quiet start to the week, with little directional bias either way," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, just before markets closed in London, Frankfurt, and Paris.