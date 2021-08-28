As Macron warns against ISIS, Afghanistan overshadows the Iraq summit.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan overshadowed a regional summit in Iraq on Saturday, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning of the threat posed by Islamic State group extremists.

The conference takes place as Iraq, which has long been a victim of Islamic terrorism, strives to promote itself as a go-between for Arab countries and Iran.

After meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, Macron said, “We all know that we must not lower our guard because Daesh (IS) remains a menace, and I know that the battle against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government.”

Iraq and France, Kadhemi responded, are “important partners in the struggle against terrorism.”

The conference was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, as well as the foreign ministers of regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and Turkey’s foreign minister were also there.

Iraq is attempting to play a “unifying role” in dealing with the region’s challenges, according to sources close to Iraq’s Kadhemi.

For years, oil-rich Iraq has been caught in the middle of a delicate balancing act between Iran and the United States.

Iran wields significant influence in Iraq through the Hashed al-Shaabi, a powerful state-sponsored paramilitary network.

Baghdad has been mediating discussions between Riyadh, a US ally, and Tehran since April to repair ties that were ruptured in 2016.

“Putting the Saudis and the Iranians in the same room was incredibly difficult,” a French diplomatic source said.

However, a Kadhemi aide said that the mere appearance of the two foreign ministers together was a “success.”

Macron’s goal, according to his administration, is to emphasize France’s role in the region and its willingness to continue fighting terrorism.

Iraq is “important” to the stability of the volatile Middle East, according to the French president.

Macron stated that the Baghdad conference “will allow us to create the groundwork for cooperation in the fight against terrorism.”

The suicide attack in Kabul on Thursday, which killed hundreds of people including 13 US service members, was claimed by an IS branch.

According to commentators, the incident has reignited global fears that the terrorist group, which captured large swaths of Syria and Iraq before being driven from both countries, is resurfacing.

After the Taliban’s rapid takeover, the blast occurred during the final days of US-led evacuations from Afghanistan.

A decade has passed since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Brief News from Washington Newsday.