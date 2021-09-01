As Macron visits Marseille, the city’s drug problem is brought to light.

On Wednesday, residents in some of Marseille’s poorest crime-ridden neighborhoods pleaded with French President Emmanuel Macron for assistance as he visited the Mediterranean port in the aftermath of a spate of drug-related homicides.

The run-down alleys and dismal housing estates of France’s second-largest city, as well as its gritty appeal and passionate local pride, have long been renowned.

However, as the presidential elections in April 2021 near, a surge of violent shootings has brought the country’s long-standing socioeconomic issues to the fore.

“I’ve been through so much that I can’t put it into words. As he met residents of the Bassens estate in northern Marseille at the start of his tour, one woman on the edge of tears told Macron, “I want to leave.”

Others highlighted their everyday interactions with drug traffickers, as well as the dilapidated neighborhood schools and high-rise blocks, and called for more police, public investment, and better housing.

Prior to Macron’s arrival, one 63-year-old social worker from Bassens told AFP, “We’re afraid on this estate.” “It’s empty when I get home from work around 10 p.m., and you can sometimes hear gunshots like in a Western film.”

Macron’s three-day tour, which he will do with seven members of his cabinet, is meant to make a statement about his investment in security and education, which comes just eight months before presidential elections.

On Tuesday, a presidential advisor conceded, “It’s a city that has been emitting a number of warning signals.” Macron is fully aware that his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, will run on a law-and-order platform next year.

Marseille’s northern neighbourhoods, which are among France’s poorest, serve as a crossroads for the city’s violent narcotics trade, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has committed to combat.

During a visit to a police station on Wednesday, Macron warned personnel on the frontlines of the battle, “We won’t give up.” “Our outcomes are improving. We’ll keep working to the end to ensure that drug-dealing locations are permanently closed.”

Two persons were slain in another drive-by shooting in northern Marseille last weekend, while a 14-year-old was killed in automatic gunfire near one of the many selling points where marijuana and cocaine are openly marketed the week before.

Another man was forced into a car and burned to death when the vehicle was set on fire around the same time period.

According to authorities, twelve people have been killed in the last two months in what looks to be a drugs turf war resulting in tit-for-tat murders, but the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.