As Macron begins his Gulf tour, the UAE purchases a record-breaking 80 French fighter jets.

As President Emmanuel Macron began a Gulf tour on Friday, the UAE inked a record 14-billion-euro contract for 80 French-made Rafale jets and pledged billions of euros in other accords.

The largest international order for Rafale planes was announced as Macron met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the first day of a two-day trip that will also include stops in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE, which is rich in natural resources and is one of France’s largest defense customers, has also placed an order for 12 Caracal military transport helicopters for more than 17 billion euros.

The French presidency said in a statement that “this is a product of the strategic alliance between the two countries, cementing their capacity to act together for their autonomy and security.”

The Mubadala sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi has pledged eight billion euros in investments in French companies, while the Louvre art gallery’s license in the UAE capital has been renewed for another ten years, until 2047.

According to a legislative report, the Emirates was the fifth largest customer for the French defense sector, spending 4.7 billion euros between 2011 and 2020.

Following the use of some of these weapons in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting Iran-backed rebels in a war that has resulted in one of the world’s greatest humanitarian catastrophes, France has come under fire.

The Rafale deal, which was inked when Macron was meeting with Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai’s Expo site on Friday, is the largest for the aircraft since it entered service in 2004.

It is a “historic pact,” according to French Defense Minister Florence Parly, which will “directly contribute to regional stability.” Rafales of the F4 variant, which is now in development, will be delivered starting in 2027.

The UAE is following in the footsteps of Gulf rival Qatar, which has acquired 36 of the fighter planes, and Egypt, which ordered 24 in 2015 and 30 earlier this year.

The latest contract, which comes ten years after former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s failed discussions, will replace the UAE’s 60 Mirage 2000-9 jets purchased in 1998.

Despite competition from American and other European manufacturers, the Rafale has since established a breakthrough on the international market. Qatar, India, Egypt, Greece, and Croatia are among its six international clientele.

Macron will travel to Qatar later on Friday, where France will defend their football World Cup title next year, before concluding his journey in Saudi Arabia.