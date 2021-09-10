As loans elude would-be buyers, cash reigns supreme in the Venezuelan real estate market.

Gustavo Martinez has a steady work as an engineer at an oil business in Caracas, but he can only dream of buying an apartment because Venezuela’s world-leading inflation has made real estate finance impossible.

Due to the lack of bank loans, prospective homeowners are expected to pay for their homes in one or more installments, utilizing wire transfers, checks, and even briefcases full of US cash.

The bolivar, the country’s currency, has lost 73 percent of its value against the dollar this year, with a single US dollar now costing 4 million bolivars.

Despite the fact that the dollar is not the official currency of Venezuela, it is commonly used to pay for products and services throughout the country, and it is the only accepted method of payment in real estate transactions.

However, in a country where the minimum public service income is only $2 per month, many young individuals, even couples, find themselves living with their parents for far longer than they intended.

Because of Venezuela’s exorbitant inflation, which hovers above 3,000 percent, banks are hesitant to lend in bolivars. If they do, the repayment period is typically less than six months.

There are also no credit cards available.

In January, the government announced that banks may only make dollar-denominated loans with the consent of the Central Bank, thereby making it impossible.

As a result, banks in Venezuela have only given out $140 million in loans to a population of 30 million people, compared to $14 billion in loans in neighboring Colombia, which has a population of 50 million.

According to official numbers provided in March, mortgage loans accounted for barely $840,000, or 0.6 percent, of the overall loan amount.

According to economist Cesar Aristimuno, this is a significant decrease from 7.2 percent in 2014, before a global collapse in oil prices sank Venezuela’s economy, which is highly reliant on crude exports.

Martinez, a Caracas-based oil industry engineer, is more fortunate than others.

He lived with his grandma for a period after relocating to the city in January, but is currently renting an apartment with his girlfriend.

Martinez, 30, wouldn’t say how much he makes, but he said it’s more than the average monthly wage in Venezuela, which is $50. According to realtor Carolina Quintero, apartment rents in a modest suburb of the capital start at $150.

"An apartment will set you back around $50,000. Martinez told AFP that "no job pays like that." "You won't be able to do much.