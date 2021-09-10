As LGBTQ video games gain traction, a new ‘Life Is Strange’ premieres.

The next installment of “Life is Strange,” which features a bisexual protagonist with a strange superpower, is the latest in a rising number of video games that feature LGBTQ characters.

“Life is Strange: True Colors,” like earlier installments in the popular series, allows players to explore same-sex romances while traveling across a supernaturally tinted version of small-town America.

“In ‘Life is Strange,’ we really wanted to continue to honor the stories of LGBT characters,” lead writer Jon Zimmerman of Nine Deck Games, the US studio behind “True Colors,” told AFP ahead of the film’s release on Friday.

As she investigates her brother’s death in the Colorado mountains, Alex Chen, a young Asian-American woman, embraces her capacity to sense other people’s emotions.

The game has a folk-pop soundtrack, soft pastel graphics, and a moderate play rhythm, just like its predecessors in the series, which is being adapted into a TV show.

Since 2015, when French studio Dontnod released the first installment, which has sold over three million copies, the games have received critical acclaim for the sensitivity of their themes.

“True Colors” is the fourth full-length game in a series that has received recognition for its representation of LGBTQ characters.

“I was still ‘in the closet’ back in 2015,” said Mai Torras, a Buenos Aires-based game developer who maintains a series fan site.

“Life Is Strange” helped her “finally come to terms with a couple things about myself,” she said.

For years, gay, bisexual, and transgender characters were mostly represented in video games produced by tiny independent studios.

Larger companies, on the other hand, are now eager to show a wider range of characters, in part to better reflect players’ actual life experiences, as gaming has become a popular pastime for millions of people across the world.

Last year, LGBT rights activists praised “The Last Of Us Part II” as the first blockbuster game to have a lesbian protagonist, hailing it as a major commercial and critical triumph.

Deck Nine Games also collaborated on “Before The Storm,” a 2017 “Life is Strange” prequel that also features a diverse cast of LGBTQ characters.

Zimmerman described the studio’s efforts to portray queer people in a way that feels both authentic and empathetic as “one of the hardest things we do.”

The game’s creators are well aware that players’ own gender and sexuality experiences can be “linked to immense tragedy or.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.