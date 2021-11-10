As Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe unveils his post-election cabinet.

As the government begins work on a new economic stimulus package, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces his post-election cabinet on Wednesday, with a new foreign minister but no other changes.

Following his victory in last month’s general election, MPs voted Kishida in as prime minister at a special parliament session.

After former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga chose not to run for re-election, the soft-spoken moderate took over as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September.

With the exception of a new top diplomat, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Kishida’s post-election cabinet, which will be officially unveiled later Wednesday, is basically the same as the one he chose after becoming LDP leader.

Harvard-educated Hayashi has held a number of cabinet positions, including defense and education.

He is the leader of a group of MPs favoring Japan-China cooperation, and some commentators have described him as a Beijing moderate.

Toshimitsu Motegi, the LDP secretary general, has been replaced by Hayashi.

In the election, Kishida’s LDP and its coalition partner Komeito won 295 of the 465 seats in the lower house.

A supplementary budget with pandemic stimulus is expected to be the new government’s first policy priority.

According to local media, the budget will be worth roughly 30 trillion yen ($266 billion), and it will include a cash and voucher distribution of 100,000 yen ($880) to under-18s whose families satisfy an income ceiling.

Overall, Kishida is anticipated to maintain Japan’s current economic, foreign policy, and defense postures, with many predicting that he will provide continuity rather than change.